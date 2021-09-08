British Embassy Jakarta is inviting Expressions of Interest (EOI) for Indonesia branch campus feasibility study and overview of Transnational Education across SEA.

Education is a key element of UK and ASEAN partnership. Promotion of partnerships between ASEAN and UK Higher Education providers is vital to maintain and grow transnational education (TNE) partnerships, thus more students in ASEAN can access high quality UK degrees at home. UK higher education can help build local capacity; improve quality; enhance governance and training in higher education and continue to educate the future leaders of the ASEAN region. Our TNE work supports other HMG priorities in positioning the UK as a leader in international education in terms of international student recruitment, research and the Chevening Scholarships.

The Indonesian Ministry of Education, Culture, Research and Technology has announced their support for foreign universities to establish their presence in Indonesia by waiving market access issues and create solid regulation around TNE. Being the largest economy in ASEAN, it is crucial for the country to increase the skills of their people and attract international talents to study or work in country. Thus having an in-depth study will open the door to more strategic TNE partnerships between the two countries.

In the short run, this study aims to attract more UK Universities and skill providers to form high profile and high quality, sustainable and mutually beneficial international partnerships in Indo-Pacific. It will also complement the JETCO between UK-Indonesia which includes recognition of UK qualification as a market access barrier. In the long run, the report will support the achievement of UK International Education Strategy which outlines the ambition to increase the value of education exports to £35 billion per year and increase the total number of international students in the UK each year to 600,000 by 2030. We intend to replicate this project to other ASEAN countries such as Vietnam and Thailand on joint funded to further strengthen the scale of UK partnerships in the region.

Assessment criteria

The EOI will be assessed against the following criteria:

  • alignment with the above-mentioned objectives, detailed in the Terms of Reference
  • outcomes achievable within the funding period (by end of March 2022)
  • the relevant experience and competency possessed by the project lead and other personnel who will work on the project, including details of existing contacts in the industry and clear project design
  • organisation’s safeguarding policies ensuring the protection of beneficiaries
  • the methodology used in the study
  • feasibility of project delivery under current circumstances (COVID-19 restrictions)
  • overall value for money
  • delivery approach

How to submit EOI

Send your EOI using project proposal form above £10k (ODT, 59.8KB) and activity based budget template (ODS, 10.4KB) to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. by 11:59pm (UK time) on 30 September 2021.

