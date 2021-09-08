How schools and academy trusts can apply for subsidised tutoring as part of the national tutoring programme to help pupils catch up on missed learning.

Academic mentors are graduates or teachers who undergo intensive training before being placed in a school. They are salaried members of staff that will work alongside existing school staff to provide subject-specific work, revision lessons and additional support.

Academic mentors are available through the national tutoring programme and form 1 of 3 subsidised tutoring options. The national tutoring programme supports disadvantaged and vulnerable pupils from year 1 to 11 to catch up on missed education due to COVID-19.

Eligibility

State-funded schools and academy trusts in one of the qualifying local authority districts prioritised for raising school standards can apply for an academic mentor and receive funding to subsidise the cost.

Schools or academy trusts that are not based in a qualifying area but have a higher than average percentage of pupils eligible for free school meals and pupil premium may also be eligible for support. Contact us via email at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. for further information.

Funding

The subsidy rate for the 2021 to 2022 academic year will be 95%.

The remaining costs will be funded by using, for example, the recovery premium or pupil premium.

How to apply

Register with the national tutoring programme to apply for an academic mentor.

