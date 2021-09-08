How schools and academy trusts can apply for subsidised tutoring as part of the national tutoring programme to help pupils catch up on missed learning.

Tuition partners are DfE-approved tuition providers who can offer additional tutoring to schools and academy trust without them having to use their own staff.

Tuition partners are available through the national tutoring programme and form 1 of 3 subsidised tutoring options. The national tutoring programme supports disadvantaged and vulnerable pupils from year 1 to 11 to catch up on missed education due to COVID-19.

Eligibility

Tuition partners funding is available to all state-funded schools and academy trusts in England.

Funding

The subsidy rate for the 2021 to 2022 academic year will be 70%.

The remaining costs will be funded by using, for example, the recovery premium or pupil premium.

How to apply

Register with the national tutoring programme to apply for a tuition partner.

