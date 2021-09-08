Latest information and actions from the Education and Skills Funding Agency for academies, schools, colleges, local authorities and further education providers.

Information for further education

Actionqualification achievement rates (QARs) 2020 to 2021
Actionnew subcontracting declaration window open, first collection for 2021 to 2022 including nil returns – deadline 30 September 2021
Action‘My apprenticeship’ accounts launching 9 September
Reminderupdates to the apprenticeship service
Reminderless than 3 weeks to submit your further education (FE) workforce staff and vacancy data returns
InformationFE workforce governor data collection for FE and sixth-form colleges
Informationadult education budget (AEB) reconciliation business case process for ESFA grant funded providers for 2020 to 2021 academic year
Informationadditional guidance published on interim measures for managing the subcontracting market now that ROTO has formally closed
Informationtraineeship in-year growth for 2021 to 2022
Informationnew funding reports guidance
Informationnew webinar on what’s involved in an assurance review (audit)
Your feedbackworkshops to discuss financial and governance processes for independent training providers (ITPs)
Your feedbackrecording attendance - research participants needed

Information for academies

Reminderupdate your information – changes to governance roles
InformationESFA extends School Resource Management Adviser (SRMA) programme
Actioncall for academies to submit historic claims for unclaimed years
Actioncall for academies to register multi-use sites
Informationchange to the payment process for business rates
Informationland and buildings collection tool (LBCT) 2021 guidance updated
Informationwebinars on approved frameworks
Informationconsultation on prioritising schools for the School Rebuilding Programme
Informationnew funding reports guidance

Information for local authorities

Actioncall for local authority maintained schools to register multi-use sites
Informationchange to the payment process for business rates
Informationnew date for local authority assurance webinar
Informationwebinars on approved frameworks
Informationconsultation on prioritising schools for the School Rebuilding Programme
Informationnew funding reports guidance
