Updates for inspectors and stakeholders with the latest information and guidance about Ofsted's inspection work in schools and early education settings.

Schools and early education inspection update: September 2021

The update is for inspectors, though education professionals may also find it useful.

It includes relevant guidance and information for inspectors on early education inspection matters as well as for schools.

This edition includes changes to the school inspection handbooks, guidance and inspection instruments for September 2021.

Published 9 September 2021