Lists of Ofsted Inspectors.

List of Ofsted Inspectors completing inspections on behalf of Her Majesty's Chief Inspector of Education, Children’s Services and Skills

List of Ofsted Inspectors in the education, learning and skills sector

List of Ofsted Inspectors in the early years sector

List of Ofsted Inspectors in the social care sector

The lists have the individuals who have successfully completed all the necessary assessment, training, and commercial arrangements to be deployed on inspections as Ofsted Inspectors.

The lists do not include people who are currently completing their training as Ofsted Inspectors.

The lists will be updated on a regular basis.

View information about Her Majesty’s Inspectors.

Published 21 September 2015
Last updated 10 September 2021 + show all updates

  1. Updated list of Ofsted Inspectors as at 10 September 2021.

  2. Updated list of Ofsted Inspectors as at 21 June 2019.

  3. Updated list of Ofsted Inspectors as at June 2019.

  4. Updated list of Ofsted Inspectors.

  5. Published today: list of Ofsted Inspectors in the early years sector.

  6. Updated list of Ofsted inspectors, 12 June 2017.

  7. Updated list of Ofsted inspectors, 7 February 2017.

  8. List of OIs updated.

  9. First published.

