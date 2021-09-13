Presentations on Chevening Scholarships in Turkmenistan are taking place virtually in September 2021.

Chevening scholarship presentations, which kicked off in Ashgabat in early August marked the opening of the applications for the 2022/23 academic cycle.

Following the latest series of physical presentations delivered at language schools, the British Embassy is pleased to be able to offer Chevening presentations online too.

Thanks to the American Centre’s google meet platform, the Chevening presentation on 8 September was well attended by the education and knowledge enthusiasts.

Interested candidates from all walks of life from across the country enjoyed the presentation online and took the opportunity to find out invaluable information about the UK government’s flagship programme, understand what Chevening Scholarships are about, and its criteria and requirements.

Chevening applications are open until 2 November 2021. If you’re undecided, and would like to find out more, join us at our next presentation at the American Centre’s google meet platform on Wednesday 22 September 2021.

Find out more and apply for a Chevening Scholarships

The British Embassy in Turkmenistan donates 7,000 books on climate change to schools
Resources
The British Embassy in Ashgabat celebrated the Day of Knowledge and St
T Levels resources for teachers and careers advisers
Resources
Resources to help you understand the new courses and be able to engage
Teacher misconduct panel outcome: Mr Julian Vilarrubi
Resources
Professional conduct panel outcome, including decision and reasons.Doc

Published 13 September 2021