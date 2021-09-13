Professional conduct panel outcome, including decision and reasons.

Documents

No order made: Mr Julian Vilarrubi

PDF, 251KB, 24 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

The Secretary of State does not make these decisions themself. They are made by a senior official on the recommendation of an independent panel.

Teacher’s name: Mr Julian Vilarrubi

Location teacher worked: Brighton, south east England

Date of professional conduct panel: 23 to 25 August 2021

Outcome type: no order made

Notice is hereby given that, in accordance with The Teachers’ Disciplinary (England) Regulations 2012, a professional conduct panel was convened to consider the case of Mr Julian Vilarrubi, formerly employed inBrighton, south east England.

Teacher misconduct

Ground Floor, South
Cheylesmore House
5 Quinton Road
Coventry
CV1 2WT

Email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Telephone 020 7593 5393

Information about regulating the teaching profession and the process for dealing with serious teacher misconduct.

The British Embassy in Turkmenistan donates 7,000 books on climate change to schools
Resources
The British Embassy in Ashgabat celebrated the Day of Knowledge and St
Chevening Scholarships presentations go online in Ashgabat
Resources
Presentations on Chevening Scholarships in Turkmenistan are taking pla
T Levels resources for teachers and careers advisers
Resources
Resources to help you understand the new courses and be able to engage

Published 13 September 2021