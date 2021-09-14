Guidance for inspectors carrying out summary evaluations of multi-academy trusts (MATs).

Documents

Summary evaluations of multi-academy trusts

HTML

Details

This guidance is designed to support inspectors in carrying out summary evaluations of MATs. It sets out the process and range of evidence gathering activities that inspectors undertake from the time the MAT is notified of the summary evaluation until the publication of the summary evaluation letter.

Aviation customer service operative
Resources
KSBsKnowledgeK1: Relevant industry-specific regulations, legislation,
New service to help businesses offer apprenticeships
Resources
New government service will help businesses to create more apprentices
Ofsted launches updated guidance for summary evaluations of multi-academy trusts
Resources
Updated guidance explains how Ofsted will carry out summary evaluation

Published 14 September 2021