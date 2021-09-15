Strong links between education and business in Warrington has been praised by the MP for Warrington North.

Students and Charlotte Nichols at the UTC in Warrington

Warrington North MP, Charlotte Nichols (right) visits the University Technical College in Warrington

During a visit to the University Technical College Warrington (UTC), the Warrington North MP, Charlotte Nichols met 4 former students who have kicked off their careers as engineering degree apprentices at Sellafield Ltd.

The UTC is a technical school for 14 to 19 year olds, specialising in engineering, digital, construction and healthcare.

Charlotte said:

It’s great to see young people so passionate about a career in engineering, and I was delighted to meet the apprentices and hear about their careers to date.

The UTC has been instrumental in helping them achieve their goal - a prestigious apprenticeship with a major Warrington employer.

The staff and facilities at the UTC are impressive, and students have lots of opportunities to work with local employers which helps give them a real understanding of careers available in our area.

John Patterson, head of resourcing and development for engineering design at Sellafield Ltd said:

We are delighted to have recruited such high calibre students from the UTC. The quality of teaching and the excellent employer links are ensuring that students get the best apprenticeship opportunities.

In the first 3 years, the apprentices study a level 5 Higher National Diploma their respective engineering discipline at Wigan and Leigh College, followed by a level 6 Bachelor of Engineering degree during years 4 and 5.

All 4 students have previously taken part in a work experience programme at Sellafield Ltd, which gave them an insight into the nuclear industry and the various engineering disciplines which they could apply for.

Sellafield Ltd have supported the UTC in Warrington since 2015, and John is one of the trust board members.

John said:

The young people who join our apprenticeship scheme will have the opportunity to work on exciting projects and deliver complex pieces of work, while becoming an integral part of a community of enthusiastic, talented individuals, who will go on to shape the future of Sellafield Ltd.

