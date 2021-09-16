Six new decommissioning operative trainees have started work at Dounreay, as part of a structured programme to develop skills required to safely decommission the site.

DSRL is collaborating with Nuvia, Morson and GDES who have all recruited trainees.

Over a 4 year period, the trainees will attend North Highland College part-time, where they will complete a selection of training modules covering the wide range of practical skills associated with nuclear decommissioning. For the remaining time they will gain hands on experience by assisting with a wide range of decommissioning tasks completed at Dounreay. Four of the trainees are pictured at the site.

The scheme demonstrates the excellent collaboration between DSRL, the supply chain and North Highland College UHI to identify and locally provide a bespoke series of training modules that are relevant to the decommissioning work being completed at Dounreay.

DSRL’s Head of Fuel Cycle Area, Becky Ruddy, said:

DSRL recognises the value of a training programme for our trainees as they will play a pivotal role in the decommissioning mission. We are pleased to be working with Nuvia, Morson and GDES as it’s crucial that we support the supply chain who play such an important part at Dounreay, providing resources to bolster our own workforce.

Published 16 September 2021