Information for training organisations about using the recruit an apprentice service.

Advertise your vacancies online

Recruit an apprentice is the official government service for posting and managing apprenticeship vacancies.

The system enables training organisations to post vacancies on behalf of employers to be viewed and applied for by candidates that use our find an apprenticeship service.

Av live

Av live is the National Apprenticeship Service’s official online widget that allows you to stream current apprenticeship vacancies and traineeship opportunities on to your site.

Published 19 September 2014
