Professional conduct panel outcome, including decision and reasons.

Applies to England

Documents

Prohibition order: Mr Khalid Miah

PDF, 235KB, 13 pages

Details

The Secretary of State does not make these decisions themselves. They are made by a senior official on the recommendation of an independent panel.

Teacher’s name: Mr Khalid Miah

Teacher reference number: 0153545

Teacher’s date of birth: 24 December 1979

Location teacher worked: Luton, east of England

Date of professional conduct panel meeting: 27 August 2021

Outcome type: prohibition order

Notice is hereby given that, in accordance with The Teachers’ Disciplinary (England) Regulations 2012, a professional conduct panel was convened to consider the case of Mr Khalid Miah, formerly employed in Luton, east of England.

Teacher misconduct

Ground Floor, South
Cheylesmore House
5 Quinton Road
Coventry
CV1 2WT

Email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Telephone 020 7593 5393

Information about regulating the teaching profession and the process for dealing with serious teacher misconduct.

News story: New Chief Regulator at Ofqual
Resources
Dr Jo Saxton has taken up her post at Englandâ€™s independent qualific
New Chief Regulator at Ofqual
Resources
Dr Jo Saxton has taken up her post at Englandâ€™s independent qualific
Teacher misconduct panel outcome: Mr Colin Laughton
Resources
Professional conduct panel outcome, including decision and reasons. Ap

Published 20 September 2021