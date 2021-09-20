The matrix standard is the the international quality standard for organisations that deliver information, advice and/or guidance to clients either as their sole purpose or as part of their wider service offer

Applies to England

These guidance notes are intended for any organisation which receives funding from ESFA, and deliver information, advice, and guidance either directly, or as part of their provision.

Published 20 September 2021