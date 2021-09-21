Professional conduct panel outcome, including decision and reasons.

Prohibition order: Mrs Jennifer Wallington

The Secretary of State does not make these decisions themself. They are made by a senior official on the recommendation of an independent panel.

Teacher’s name: Mrs Jennifer Wallington

Teacher reference number: 1545886

Teacher’s date of birth: 22 April 1984

Location teacher worked: Lincolnshire, East Midlands

Date of professional conduct panel: 9 September 2021

Outcome type: prohibition order

Notice is hereby given that, in accordance with The Teachers’ Disciplinary (England) Regulations 2012, a professional conduct panel was convened to consider the case of Mrs Jennifer Wallington, formerly employed in Lincolnshire, East Midlands.

Teacher misconduct

