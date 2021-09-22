Ofsted will carry out an independent review of tutoring in schools and 16 to 19 providers, following these terms of reference.

Terms of reference: Ofsted’s independent review of tutoring

This review will consider the overall quality of tutoring provided in schools and 16 to 19 providers. It will also consider how well schools and 16 to 19 providers are integrating tutoring into their curriculum planning and delivery, the effect of this on the overall quality of education and the likelihood that it will help children catch up.

We are also carrying out a review of teachers’ professional development.

Read the terms of reference for the teachers’ professional development review.

