ESFA Update further education: 22 September 2021

ESFA Update academies: 22 September 2021

ESFA Update local authorities: 22 September 2021

Further education

ActionRecruit an Apprentice legacy technology
Actioncall for volunteers to take part in user research about grant management digital forms (placeholder)
Reminder16 to 19 tuition fund 2021 to 2022 form
Reminderthe FE workforce governor data collection for FE and sixth-form colleges is now open
InformationRegister of Apprenticeship Training Providers: market entry process for identified gaps in provision
Informationlist of declared subcontractors
Informationletter to college accounting officers
InformationSkills for Jobs webinar – opportunity to hear from policy experts and feed into consultation

Academies

Action | register for the October FP Power Hour event

Feedback | view my financial insightsReminder | 16 to 19 tuition fund 2021 to 2022 formReminder | school admissions timetableInformation | In-year admissions coordinationInformation | Lead school applications for the Behaviour Hubs programme now open Information | coronavirus (COVID-19) recovery premium fundingInformation | revised pupil premium allocations for 2021 to 2022Information | Recruit an Apprentice legacy technology

Ofstedâ€™s independent review of tutoring: terms of reference
Local authorities

Feedbackview my financial insights
Reminder16 to 19 tuition fund 2021 to 2022 form
Informationthe FE workforce governor data collection for FE and sixth-form colleges is now open​
Informationlead school applications for the Behaviour Hubs programme now open
Informationcoronavirus (COVID-19) recovery premium funding
Informationrevised pupil premium allocations for 2021 to 2022
InformationRecruit an Apprentice legacy technology
Published 22 September 2021