Childcare services can display this poster. It has information about our responsibilities and how parents can contact us.

Documents

Poster for parents childcare

PDF, 1.06MB, 1 page

Details

The poster explains that Ofsted registers and inspects childcare for children aged from birth to 17 years.

Published 29 September 2014
Last updated 24 September 2021 + show all updates

  1. Updated contact details on the poster.

  2. First published.

