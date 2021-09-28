Forms to be used by local authorities for requesting that the Secretary of State for Education directs an academy to admit a child.

Applies to England

Documents

Request to direct admission of a child to an academy

MS Word Document, 77.4KB

Request to direct admission of a looked-after child to an academy

MS Word Document, 74.4KB

Details

The Secretary of State has powers under an academy’s funding agreement to direct an academy to admit a child if they have not been able to secure a school place using the normal in-year admissions procedures. ESFA acts on behalf of the Secretary of State in issuing directions to academies.

Where a local authority considers that an academy would best meet the needs of a child, and the academy refuses to admit the child, the LA can use the forms on this page to apply to ESFA to request that the academy is directed to admit the child.

There are 2 forms with a separate form for a looked-after child (LAC) or previously looked-after child (PLAC).

Published 29 January 2014
Last updated 28 September 2021 + show all updates

  1. We have updated this page to reflect changes to the fair access protocol and to add the form to use for looked after children.

  2. Updated to remove the Word form and link to the online form.

  3. First published.

    Teacher misconduct panel outcome: Mr Robert Salvage
    Resources
    Professional conduct panel outcome, including decision and reasons. Ap
    Creative and design- route review full report
    Resources
    1. Background context- the current creative and design route landscape
    Teaching mathematics at key stage 3
    Resources
    Guidance for teaching mathematics at key stage 3 to help pupils progre