Horticulture and landscaping technical manager

KSBs

Knowledge

K1: Classification of plants using scientific, binomial, cultivars and common names as per the International Code of Plant Nomenclature. Back to Duty

K2: Plants common in the UK and their requirements for optimal growth including cultivated plants and weeds. Back to Duty

K3: Implications of environmental factors for managing horticultural sites (for example ecology, waste management, biodiversity, pollution). Back to Duty

K4: Purpose, value, and limitations of research and recording tools for horticultural sites, for example Geographic Information System (GIS) and databases. Back to Duty

K5: Types of biosecurity threat for example pests and diseases, invasive species. Legislative requirements, prevention and response (for example quarantine, site hygiene, sourcing, recording and reporting). Back to Duty

K6: Legislative requirements and best practice guidance in relation to horticultural sites including use of machinery, environmental, conservation, planning, designations, finance and data protection. Back to Duty

K7: Techniques for promoting business, garden, open space, products or services Back to Duty

K8: Health and safety legislation and best practice guidance including, safeguarding, risk assessments and implications for public and staff on horticultural sites. Back to Duty

K9: Functional factors, their relevance and implications for management of horticultural sites for example, infrastructure, features, services, users, conditions, hard structures and surfaces. Back to Duty

K10: Historical site factors, their significance and implications for management, for example, heritage, archaeology, previous use. Back to Duty

K11: Government, local or organisational strategies or policies that impact on horticultural sites including garden or landscape management strategies. Back to Duty

K12: Quality standards for horticultural sites including industry standards, setting of organisational standards and how to implement on site. Back to Duty

K13: Operational methods (including associated tools, equipment and machinery) to carry out horticultural and landscape works; their impact on plants and the environment, for example, construction of hard structures and features, soil cultivation, propagation, lawn and tree care Back to Duty

K14: Social and cultural relevance of garden and landscape design through history. Back to Duty

K15: Techniques for site interpretation, for example signage, mobile phone apps, tours. Back to Duty

K16: Design techniques and tools for horticultural areas, for example simple plan sketches, CAD. Back to Duty

K17: Services provided by contractors and specialists, for example surveys, construction specifications, planting plans. Back to Duty

K18: Principles of sustainability and sustainable supply chains including measurement of energy use and advising on improved environmental standards to work towards a zero carbon economy for example selection of equipment, techniques, FSC timber supplies and peat. Back to Duty

K19: Implications of climate change for horticultural sites and how to adapt and mitigate against these for example, alleviating flood risk, extreme temperatures. Back to Duty

K20: Biosecurity controls for example hygiene, provenance of plant material, plant passports, quarantine, control of harmful and notifiable organisms. Back to Duty

K21: Communication techniques for different contexts for example verbal, published, social media, broadcast media. Back to Duty

K22: People management including legislation, performance management, recruitment, inclusion, induction, training and retention. Back to Duty

K23: Benefits and purpose of organisational systems and processes, their role in compliance and how to follow them. Back to Duty

K24: Techniques for financial reporting and budgeting. Back to Duty

K25: Benefits of horticultural sites for example health and wellbeing, ecosystem services. Back to Duty

K26: Techniques for developing a business case for financing future projects. Methods for identifying audience and managing targets in business cases. Back to Duty

K27: Principles of Integrated Pest Management (IPM) and Integrated Weed Management. Back to Duty

K28: Principles of customer service and managing relationships with clients and stakeholders. Back to Duty

K29: Procedures and principles for procurement of products and services including legislation Back to Duty

K30: Components and purpose of specifications and operational work plans for horticultural sites. Back to Duty

K31: Environmental factors and their impact on plant health and growth including temperature, soils, hydrology, light. Back to Duty

K32: Survey, research and data analysis techniques for horticultural sites including features (for example paths, structures, utilities), abiotic factors (for example aspect, climate), ecology, horticultural elements (for example plants, soils), community engagement and people (for example usage, access, experience). Back to Duty

K33: Invasive species and their implications for horticultural sites. Back to Duty

K34: Project Management techniques. Back to Duty

Skills

S1: Plans and carries out a site survey and research to include features (for example paths, structures), abiotic factors (for example aspect, climate), ecology, horticultural elements (for example plants, soils), community engagement and people (for example usage, access, experience). Back to Duty

S2: Gathers site data through field and desk-based research methods. Back to Duty

S3: Analyses and interprets survey results and other information, and proposes appropriate action. Back to Duty

S4: Identifies biosecurity threats, selects and implements control or prevention measures. Back to Duty

S5: Identifies plants and determines their suitability and cultural requirements. Formats plant names as per the International Code of Plant Nomenclature. Back to Duty

S6: Develops a management plan to enhance and maintain a horticultural site, including health and safety, user requirements, risk assessment, prioritising, feasibility, interactions between elements and resourcing. Back to Duty

S7: Interprets and implements operational work plans and manages resources in alignment with work plans (for example monitoring, and quality assurance). Back to Duty

S8: Develops detailed work specifications and operational work plans incorporating input from internal or external colleagues to include waste management. Back to Duty

S9: Designs a horticultural area in keeping with site, for example historic interest, style, existing features. Back to Duty

S10: Creates design briefs for horticultural areas to be used as basis for a design, outlining objectives, site requirements, projected use, treatment of existing features and style. Back to Duty

S11: Communicates ideas to develop areas on site in order to gain agreement from clients, managers or stakeholders. Back to Duty

S12: Carries out an environmental impact assessment. Back to Duty

S13: Manages waste and implement waste management plan, for example application of waste hierarchy, segregation, composting. Back to Duty

S14: Manages water usage and hydrology for horticultural sites, for example drainage, mulching, irrigation. Back to Duty

S15: Manages soil health, for example fertility, structure, micro-biology, avoiding compaction. Back to Duty

S16: Manages plant health including mitigation of environmental factors, developing sustainable control methods, Integrated Pest Management (IPM), Integrated Weed Management. Back to Duty

S17: Selects communication method and communicates using a range of methods to technical and non technical audiences. Back to Duty

S18: Promotes products or services identifying opportunities, audience and communication channels, generating written information. Back to Duty

S19: Trains and mentors staff, contractors or volunteers. Back to Duty

S20: Develops a business case to aid decision making and financial planning of future projects, including identifying audience and managing targets. Back to Duty

S21: Prepares, reviews and analyses budgets, forecast and other profit and loss reporting including recommending efficiencies or improvements. Back to Duty

S22: Develops an invasive species management plan, including objectives, environmental considerations, resources, legal considerations and implementation. Back to Duty

S23: Manages people for example staff, contractors or volunteers. Back to Duty

S24: Manages a horticultural project. Back to Duty

S25: Provides customer service and manages relationships with customers and stakeholders. Back to Duty

S26: Procures horticultural or landscaping products or services. Back to Duty

S27: Assesses historic, cultural interest and values of the site and its features, their significance and implications for management for example archaeology, veteran trees, buildings and structures, and previous use. Back to Duty

Behaviours

B1: Acts with integrity, for example being open and transparent in dealing with stakeholders and respecting their confidentiality. Takes full responsibility for your actions. Back to Duty

B2: Communicates effectively and respectfully towards clients and colleagues and takes into account cultural sensitivities and business practices. Back to Duty

B3: Acts professionally providing a high standard of service based on sound business evidence, including managing self, staying up to date with new developments, example, machinery, techniques, legislation or technology and continued professional development. Back to Duty

B4: Adopts and promotes a safety culture within the organisation and acts with regard to health, safety and the wellbeing for self and others. Back to Duty

B5: Embeds sustainable working practices Back to Duty

