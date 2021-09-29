Use the form to submit requests for the 16 to 18 traineeship market entry exercise for the 2021 to 2022 funding year

Applies to England

Documents

16 to 18 market entry request form

XLSM, 341KB

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

To take part in the market entry exercise, a training provider must meet the following criteria:

  • have a current Ofsted grade 1 (outstanding) or grade 2 (good) with an ESFA contract, funding agreement or grant for the 2021 to 2022 academic year. Alternatively, we will consider existing traineeship providers that have a 19 to 24 traineeship 2021 to 2022 contract without an Ofsted grade 1 or 2
  • not be in formal intervention for minimum standards or inspection
  • not been issued with a notice to improve, additional conditions of funding or additional contractual obligations prohibiting you from growth
  • not be subject to an investigation for breach of contract and/or failed audit in the past 3 years
  • not have a financial health grade of inadequate

If you meet the eligibility criteria and would like to apply, you must use the 16 to 18 traineeship request form.

Providers can submit a request from 29 September 2021 to 22 October 2021 to secure a 16 to 18 traineeship (only) contract.

You must complete and submit your request by 5pm on 22 October 2021. Completed forms must be sent to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or use the online enquiry form. Please ensure the subject title includes your request type (16 to 18 traineeship market entry).

We will not accept a request received after the deadline or submitted to a different email address. We recommend you submit your application in advance to avoid any delay that could lead to missing the submission deadline.

Please ensure you make your territorial manager aware that you have submitted a request for a 16 to 18 traineeship contract.

If you have a query regarding 16 to 18 traineeship market entry please submit your query through the ESFA enquiry form

Published 29 September 2021