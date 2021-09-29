Latest information and actions from the Education and Skills Funding Agency for academies, schools, colleges, local authorities and further education providers.

ESFA Update further education: 29 September 2021

FE COVID-19 communications toolkit

ESFA Update academies: 29 September 2021

ESFA Update local authorities: 29 September 2021

16 to 18 traineeship market entry
Use the form to submit requests for the 16 to 18 traineeship market entry
Press release: Employers welcome SMC guidance to tackle â€˜class crisisâ€™ in the creative industries
Social Mobility Commission launches new sector specific toolkit
Guidance: Socio-economic Diversity and Inclusion toolkit: Creative Industries
Use our new employers toolkit to ensure your creative business is adopting

Items for further education

InformationFE vaccinations and testing communications update
Actionapprenticeship funding pledges now live
ReminderAutumn schools census 2021, Thursday 7 September 2021
Reminderredundancy support for apprentices
Informationqualification achievement rates 2020 to 2021 updates to supporting documents
Information16 to 18 traineeship delivery market entry opportunity
Your feedbackhave your say on T Level data collections

Items for academies

Actioncoronavirus (COVID-19) summer school claim form
Actioncomplete your revenue funding data collection (RFDC) 2022 to 2023 by 15 October 2021
ReminderAutumn schools census 2021, Thursday 7 September 2021
ReminderFair funding for all – completing our reforms of the National Funding Formula
Informationthemes arising from ESFA’s assurance work
Informationwebinar for RPA members on management systems
InformationSchools Autumn Procurement Expo – a helping hand in your school’s recovery
Informationrenewing your catering or cleaning contract – you could save time and money
Informationconsultation on prioritising schools for the School Rebuilding Programme
Information‘Going Too Far?’: an interactive classroom resource to help students stay safe online
Your feedbackhave your say on T Level data collections

Items for local authorities

Actioncoronavirus (COVID-19) summer school claim form
ReminderAutumn schools census 2021, Thursday 7 September 2021
ReminderFair funding for all – completing our reforms of the National Funding Formula
Informationwebinar for RPA members on management systems
InformationSchools Autumn Procurement Expo – a helping hand in your school’s recovery
Informationrenewing your catering or cleaning contract – you could save time and money
Information‘Going Too Far?’: an interactive classroom resource to help students stay safe online
Your feedbackhave your say on T Level data collections
Published 29 September 2021