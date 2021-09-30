What schools and colleges need to know about the contingency arrangements for awarding VTQs and other general qualifications in summer 2022.

Applies to England

Contingencies for 2021 to 2022: For vocational and technical qualifications (VTQs) and other general qualifications

We expect GCSEs, AS and A levels, VTQs and other qualifications exams and assessments to take place in the 2021 to 2022 academic year.

The ‘Contingencies for vocational and technical qualifications (VTQs) and other general qualifications’ guidance explains how to award grades in the event where exams cannot take place due to COVID-19. This includes:

  • using teacher assessed grades (TAGs) for VTQs that are most similar to GCSEs, AS and A Levels
  • delaying VTQs awards that require students to demonstrate occupational/professional competence to ensure that students are able to demonstrate the full set of knowledge and skills required

We are holding a consultation on the contingency arrangements for GCSE, AS, A level, Project and AEA.

Consultation outcome: Proposed changes to the assessment of GCSEs, AS and A levels in 2022
