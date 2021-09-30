Guidance for independent schools to help them with the 2022 school-level annual school census (SLASC).

Applies to England

School level annual school census (SLASC) - registered independent schools 2022: guide

PDF, 338KB, 39 pages

This guide helps you prepare and submit your school’s 2022 school-level annual school census (SLASC) return.SLASC census day for registered independent schools is Thursday 20 January 2022.

SLASC records:

  • teaching and pupil numbers
  • courses of study
  • pupils with special educational needs
  • looked-after children

It also records:

  • charitable status
  • annual fees and boarding accommodation
  • details of new staff members and proprietors since the last census.

Read more about submitting data for SLASC.

Published 30 September 2021