Registering a multi-building children's home

Guidance for providers on registering a children’s home with Ofsted when the care and accommodation is provided in more than one building.

Applies to England

Please read this guidance together with our introduction to children’s homes and our registration guidance.

You may apply to register a children’s home where the care and accommodation is provided in more than one building. You can accommodate up to 6 children in up to 4 buildings within this one single registration. We call this a ‘multi-building children’s home’.

Published 1 October 2021