MHRA conferences and events

Upcoming events

EventLocationDateRegistration
MHRA consultation on future medical devices regulation in the UK – IndustryWebinarTuesday 5 October 2021Book now
MHRA consultation on future medical devices regulation in the UK – PublicWebinarThursday 14 October 2021Book now
MHRA Board Meeting held in publicWebinarTuesday 19 October 2021Book now
MHRA Board Meeting held in publicWebinarTuesday 16 November 2021To be announced

If you are interested in attending any of these events, please sign up to receive our MHRA conferences email alerts.

If you have a question about any of our conferences, or a suggestion for the team, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or call 020 3080 6000.

Published 29 January 2015
Last updated 4 October 2021 + show all updates

