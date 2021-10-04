MHRA conferences and events
Upcoming events
|Event
|Location
|Date
|Registration
|MHRA consultation on future medical devices regulation in the UK – Industry
|Webinar
|Tuesday 5 October 2021
|Book now
|MHRA consultation on future medical devices regulation in the UK – Public
|Webinar
|Thursday 14 October 2021
|Book now
|MHRA Board Meeting held in public
|Webinar
|Tuesday 19 October 2021
|Book now
|MHRA Board Meeting held in public
|Webinar
|Tuesday 16 November 2021
|To be announced
If you are interested in attending any of these events, please sign up to receive our MHRA conferences email alerts.
If you have a question about any of our conferences, or a suggestion for the team, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or call 020 3080 6000.Published 29 January 2015
Last updated 4 October 2021 + show all updates
Added November board meeting
Added Public Board Meeting event
Added 2 events - MHRA consultation on future medical devices regulation in the UK for Industry and the Public
Added event: Real world application of AQbD and analytical procedure life cycle management
Added a new event (MHRA Independent Review Panel hearing)
Added new event - How to play your part in protecting the security of the UK supply chain webinar on Friday 13 August
Added July MHRA Board Meeting details
Added new upcoming event - Hot Topics in Medicines Advertising 2021
The upcoming webinar entitled ‘MHRA guidance on marketing authorisations procedures and supply arrangements with Northern Ireland,’ which was scheduled for Thursday 11 February 2021 has been postponed. The webinar will be rescheduled as soon as possible.
Added information on a webinar for MHRA guidance on marketing authorisation procedures and supply arrangements with Northern Ireland
Added 'Pharmacovigilance requirements for UK authorised products from 1 January 2021' webinar
Added 'Analytical Quality by Design and the Analytical Method Lifecycle: Compendial applications', a virtual conference in February 2021
Dates announced for EU Exit and Post Transition guidance webinars
Changed 2 events to Virtual Conferences and added booking options for the GMDP event
Added a booking link to the ‘Laboratory preparedness for Sars-CoV-2 and other winter respiratory viruses’ webinar.
Added new webinar on Novel Trials, taking place 12 to 13 October
New online event added: Good Manufacturing and Distribution Practice 2020
Added new event - Laboratory preparedness for SARS and other Winter Respiratory Viruses
Added webinars for February 2020
We have embedded registration links for the Good Pharmacovigilance and the MHRA Laboratories events.
Added Book now link for Good Clinical Practice (GCP) Symposia
Added three new events taking place in 2020
Added new event - Assay and Device Validation and Verification: ISO 15189 - Webinar
Added 2 new events in November
Addition of a new event - the Annual Lecture
Added details of the Good Clinical Practice (GCP) Symposium, taking place in Manchester this September.
Added links to our 2019 Standardisation of Genome Amplification Techniques (SoGAT) and Statistical Issues in Regulatory Submissions: Learning from the MHRA experience events.
Updated events
Updated list of events.
Added new date
Added information about upcoming events.
Added new event - MHRA Laboratories Symposium
Added details of Quality Controls Webinar in November.
Added Annual Lecture
Added details of MHRA GMDP Symposium 2018, taking place in November.
Added details of the Good Clinical Practice Symposium, 5 to 6 September, Leeds
Added links to two new events
New event added
Info about a new GPvP event added to the page.
Link to bookings for the variations masterclass and workshop added to the page.
Link to booking page for Hot Topics in Advertising seminar added.
Added a new event - Hot Topics in Advertising Webinars
Removed past events.
Added details about the upcomingMHRA Variations Masterclass and Workshop.
Two new events added.
Updated events listings.
Added booking links for GMDP and GDP symposium
Edited list of upcoming events
New events listing for MHRA Variation Masterclass and Workshop added to the page.
Booking now closed for the GCP (TMF) symposium and the GCP symposium.
New event added for MHRA/TOPRA Symposium
links to the registration pages added
updated events schedule
Removed MHRA/DIA conference as this event has been.
New event added - Joint MHRA-BIA (BioIndustry Association) Conference
New joint MHRA/DIA conference information added
Link to Hot Topics in Advertising added in
Booking details for 3rd Joint MHRA and NHS Improvement Conference for Medical Device Safety Officers and Medication Safety Officers
Information added about Abridged applications symposium in February 2017
Added an upcoming event.
Added details about the upcoming PAGB and MHRA Seminar on Reclassification.
Added booking details for the Abridged Applications Symposium in London on 29 Nov.
Abridged Applications Symposium added.
Added calendar of upcoming events.
Added GCP GLP Symposium
Tickets available for new event: MHRA Innovative Medicines Symposium: supporting innovative medicines development
Registration for the good pharmacovigilance practice symposium (GPvP) is now open - Book your place now as spaces fill up fast
Added event - MHRA symposiums: good manufacturing practice (GMP) and good distribution practice (GDP)
First published.