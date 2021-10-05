Grant funding agreements and contracts ESFA issued to providers, these contracts for services are either extensions of the 2020 to 2021 agreements and contracts or recently procured contracts

Applies to England

Documents

Contract for services 19 to 24 year old procured adult education budget traineeships

PDF, 1.06MB, 134 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Contract for services ESFA adult education budget (procured)

PDF, 1.05MB, 133 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Contract for services procured non-levy

PDF, 757KB, 88 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Education and training 2014-17 contract for services extension

PDF, 694KB, 84 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

HEI adult contract for services for higher level apprenticeships

PDF, 692KB, 81 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

The contract sets out:

Five new industryâ€“academia partnerships aim to develop transformational technologies
Resources
From improving ultrasound techniques in cardiovascular surgery to hyp
Military finish up training to start fuel deliveries as government extends support to industry
Resources
UK government announces additional measures to help ensure the stabili
Conferences and events
Resources
MHRA conferences and eventsUpcoming eventsEventLocationDateRegistratio

  • the obligations of the education and training provider in return for receipt of public funding from the Department
  • the circumstances in which the Department will undertake intervention action in the event of educational, financial or other failure of the provider.
Published 5 October 2021