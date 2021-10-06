List of successful providers for the further education (FE) professional development grants pilot and an overview of the funding guidelines and their responsibilities.

List of successful providers for the FE professional development grants pilot

FE professional development grants pilot: overview

The list of successful providers for the FE professional development grants pilot includes the:

  • name of the lead provider
  • partner provider(s) working with the lead provider
  • priority workforce development theme
  • activity areas in each programme of work undertaken by groups of providers

The overview of the pilot includes information such as:

  • the aims of the programme
  • programme themes and activities
  • responsibilities
  • monitoring, assurance and data requirements
  • payments and repayment of funding
Published 6 October 2021