Guidance about the EYFS profile and reporting requirements for under 5s for use by schools, nurseries, childminders, and local authorities.

Includes information relating to:

  • arrangements for reporting to the local authority
  • EYFS profile handbook
  • exemplification materials to support accurate judgements
  • guidance on exemptions

EYFS assessment and reporting arrangements

EYFSP handbook

Statutory framework for EYFS

Guidance on exemptions for early years providers

Implementing the EYFS reforms: supporting guidance

Published 21 October 2016
Last updated 6 October 2021 + show all updates

  1. Added 'Implementing the early years foundation stage reforms' link to 'Implementing the EYFS reforms: supporting guidance'.

  2. First published.

Contents