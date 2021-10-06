Videos for practitioners assessing children’s development at the end of the early years foundation stage (EYFS).

Chapter 1: curriculum and the EYFS Profile under the new EYFS

A summary of the reforms and the new expectations for early years curriculum and assessment by Susie Owen, Director of Early Years and Childcare (DfE), and Phil Minns, Specialist Adviser, Early Years and Primary (Ofsted).

Curriculum and the EYFS Profile under the new EYFS

Chapter 2: implementing the new EYFS as a school

School leaders from early adopter schools share their experiences of the EYFS reforms and how they implemented the reforms in their school.

Chapter 3: assessment under the new EYFS

Reception teachers from early adopter schools share how the reforms have impacted their assessment practices and what has been important in their assessments during the early adopter year.

Published 6 October 2021