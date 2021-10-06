Latest information and actions from the Education and Skills Funding Agency for academies, schools, colleges, local authorities and further education providers.

Applies to England

Items for further education

Reminder16 to 19 tuition fund 2021 to 2022 form
Reminderour consultation on plans to simplify funding for all adult skills training is closing on 7 October 2021
Informationpreparing your final ILR return for 2020 to 2021
Informationfinal funding claim for 2020 to 2021
Informationcoronavirus national testing programme – conditions of grant from August 2021, including claims for exceptional funding and payments
Informationwebinar for training providers on apprenticeships initial assessment to recognise prior learning
Informationnotification of FE Professional Development Grants application outcomes
Informationapprenticeships standards versioning report
Informationfull steam ahead for the fourth wave of T Levels
Informationadult education budget (AEB) funding – Afghan adults
InformationESFA AEB update for the High Goods Vehicles offer
Your feedbackplease tell us about your experience with digital forms

Items for academies

Action2022 to 2023 high needs place change notification process
Reminderautumn school census 2021, Thursday 7 October 2021
ReminderAcademies Finance Professionals Power Hour – Condition Improvement Fund (CIF)
Informationacademies land and buildings collection tool – the form is now live
Informationguide to academy trust severance payments
Reminderchanges to the business rates payment process
Remindercall for academies to submit historic claims for unclaimed years
Remindercall for academies to register multi-use sites
Reminder16 to 19 tuition fund 2021 to 2022 form
InformationSchools Autumn Procurement Expo – new sessions added
Informationare you considering alternatives to traditional grass sports fields for your school?
Your feedbackplease tell us about your experience with digital forms

Items for local authorities

Action2022 to 2023 high needs place change notification process
Reminderautumn school census 2021, Thursday 7 October 2021
Reminderchanges to the business rates payment process
Reminder16 to 19 tuition fund 2021 to 2022 form
Informationfinal funding claim for 2020 to 2021
InformationSchools Autumn Procurement Expo – new sessions added
Informationare you considering alternatives to traditional grass sports fields for your school?
Informationadult education budget (AEB) funding – Afghan adults
InformationESFA AEB update for the High Goods Vehicles offer
Your feedbackplease tell us about your experience with digital forms
Published 6 October 2021