Applies to England

Summary

We are seeking views on providing motor vehicle cover to academy trusts and local authority-maintained schools through the risk protection arrangement (RPA).

This consultation is being held on another website.

This consultation closes at

Consultation description

The Department for Education is considering providing motor vehicle cover to academy trusts and local authority-maintained schools through the risk protection arrangement (RPA) as an alternative to commercial insurance.

This public consultation exercise will gauge the level of interest in motor vehicle cover and allow those with any feedback, views or concerns to express them.

Should the department still wish to proceed with the proposal after considering the consultation responses then the intention is for the proposed amendment to be included in primary legislation changes when parliamentary time allows.

Implementing the early years foundation stage reforms
Resources
Videos for practitioners assessing childrenâ€™s development at the end
Salary boosts for new maths, science and computing teachers
Resources
Salary boosts for new maths, physics, chemistry and computing teachers
ESFA Update: 6 October 2021
Resources
Latest information and actions from the Education and Skills Funding A

Published 6 October 2021
Last updated 5 October 2021