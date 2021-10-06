Professional conduct panel outcome, including decision and reasons.

Applies to England

Documents

No order made: Miss Alice Wetherell

PDF, 257KB, 26 pages

Details

The Secretary of State does not make these decisions themselves. They are made by a senior official on the recommendation of an independent panel.

Teacher’s name: Miss Alice Wetherell

Location teacher worked: Slough, south east England

Date of professional conduct panel: insert dates of hearing 13 September 2021 to 17 September 2021

Outcome type: no order made

Notice is hereby given that, in accordance with The Teachers’ Disciplinary (England) Regulations 2012, a professional conduct panel was convened to consider the case of Miss Alice Wetherell, formerly employed in Slough, south east England.

Teacher misconduct

Ground Floor, South
Cheylesmore House
5 Quinton Road
Coventry
CV1 2WT

Email

Telephone 020 7593 5393

Information about regulating the teaching profession and the process for dealing with serious teacher misconduct.

Published 6 October 2021