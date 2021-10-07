The number of provisional entries for AS and A level in the autumn exam series in England.

Applies to England

Details

Headlines:

The main findings in entries for AS and A level for the Autumn 2021 exam series are:

  • There are 8,880 entries for A level subjects in England for the autumn 2021 exam series. This represents 1% of the total entries in the summer 2021 exam series and 44% of the total entries in the autumn 2020 series (20,100).
  • There are 365 entries for AS subjects in England for the autumn 2021 exam series. This represents less than 1% of the total entries in the summer 2021 exam series and 19% of the total entries in the autumn 2020 series (1,925).
  • The largest entries (in order of entry size) are in mathematics, chemistry and biology for A level and mathematics, biology and chemistry for AS.

The percentage of total entries compared to summer 2021 are based on the total numbers of certifications in England published by the Joint Council for Qualifications.

Published 7 October 2021