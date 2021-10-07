Monthly apprenticeship starts for the provisional 2020 to 2021 academic year and official statistics for the apprenticeship service and find an apprenticeship.

Applies to England

Apprenticeships and traineeships: October 2021

https://explore-education-statistics.service.gov.uk/find-statistics/apprenticeships-and-traineeships/2020-21

This publication is an update of the apprenticeships and traineeships publication series with the latest monthly transparency data and contains:

  • latest monthly apprenticeship starts data, reported to date, covering the provisional 2020 to 2021 full academic year
  • apprenticeship service statistics (including commitments, redundancies and incentives) as of 17 September 2021
  • adverts and vacancies as published on find an apprenticeship (to 30 September 2021)
Published 7 October 2021