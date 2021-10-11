Where to find a list of publicly-funded further education (FE) colleges in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Documents

Publicly-funded further education (FE) colleges

https://www.aoc.co.uk/about-colleges/research-and-stats/key-further-education-statistics

Details

An up to date list of publicly-funded FE colleges is available on the Association of Colleges website.

The website’s information is sourced by the:

Fitch Learning is Counting Down to the 8th Annual Quant Insights Conference
Resources
There are just three weeks to go until the CQF Instituteâ€™s 8th Annua
Senior mental health lead training grant funding
Resources
Information for eligible state-funded schools and colleges about grant
Staying safe with fireworks
Resources
OPSS has produced safety guidance on how to use fireworks responsibly,

Published 11 October 2021