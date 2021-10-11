Statutory guidance for assessing and reporting the national curriculum at key stage 2 (KS2) in the 2021 to 2022 academic year.

Documents

2022 key stage 2 assessment and reporting arrangements

PDF, 379KB, 59 pages

Details

This guidance is for schools, local authorities and governing bodies responsible for end of KS2 assessment, including KS2 tests.

The arrangements apply to maintained schools, maintained special schools, academies, free schools, Ministry of Defence (MoD) schools and participating independent schools with pupils in KS2.

Notice: Privacy Notice: GRADE (GRading and Admissions Data for England)
Resources
How data related to grading in summer 2017 to 2020 will be used for a
Privacy Notice: GRADE (GRading and Admissions Data for England)
Resources
How data related to grading in summer 2017 to 2020 will be used for a
2022 key stage 1: assessment and reporting arrangements (ARA)
Resources
Statutory guidance for assessing and reporting the national curriculum

Published 11 October 2021