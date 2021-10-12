New trainee teachers can get bursaries of up to £24,000 and existing teachers in all state schools can access free courses to develop their skills.

Teacher

Graduates applying to train as teachers in high-demand subjects will receive thousands of pounds in tax-free cash bursaries under Government plans to recruit and retain world-class teachers.

A total of £129 million is available for trainee teachers starting in 2022/23, which includes increased bursaries of £15,000 for languages, geography and design and technology, and £10,000 for biology – in addition to the existing £24,000 bursary or £26,000 scholarship for maths, physics, chemistry and computing.

This follows an announcement by the Prime Minister last week that teachers of maths, physics, chemistry and computing in the first five years of their careers will receive salary boosts of up to £3,000 – to support the recruitment and retention of specialist teachers in these subjects.

Existing teachers and school leaders in every school in the country will also be able to access free qualifications including managing behaviour, developing other teachers and being a great head teacher. The National Professional Qualifications (NPQs) will help them develop and progress in their careers, and ensure they have the skills needed to support young people to catch up and thrive following the impact of the pandemic.

Schools Minister Robin Walker said:

Great teachers can transform young people’s lives, and I want this country to recruit and retain the most talented, committed teachers who support students to thrive and achieve their potential.

Quality, face to face teaching is the single most important factor in supporting our young people to recover from the impact of the pandemic, and this investment provides a fantastic opportunity to attract and develop the world-leading teachers and school leaders who will guide, care for and educate our children for years to come.

Research has shown that teacher quality is the single biggest determinant of pupils’ outcomes within school, and the Government is investing £184 million to provide 150,000 high-quality NPQs across the next three years. This forms part of the Government’s commitment to provide 500,000 teacher training opportunities across all levels of the profession during this Parliament, helping to give every single student the opportunity to be taught by dedicated, highly-trained teachers, and level up opportunity across the country.

NPQs are trusted qualifications accredited by the Department for Education, for those employed at state-funded schools and 16-19 organisations. The £184 million for the training forms part of the Government’s £3 billion education recovery programme, which also includes an expanded tutoring offer to support pupils to catch up.

Applications for teacher training open today (Tuesday 12 October) through the department’s new Apply service, which was designed to streamline the application process and help prospective teachers find the right course for them.

Published 12 October 2021