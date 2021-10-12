Professional conduct panel outcome, including decision and reasons.

The Secretary of State does not make these decisions themselves. They are made by a senior official on the recommendation of an independent panel.

Teacher’s name: Mr Joel Osborne

Teacher reference number: 1281429

Teacher’s date of birth: 11 September 1990

Location teacher worked: Harwich, south east England

Date of professional conduct panel: 1 October 2021

Outcome type: prohibition order

Notice is hereby given that, in accordance with The Teachers’ Disciplinary (England) Regulations 2012, a professional conduct panel was convened to consider the case of Mr Joel Osborne, formerly employed in Harwich, south east England

Teacher misconduct

Ground Floor, South
Cheylesmore House
5 Quinton Road
Coventry
CV1 2WT

Email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Telephone 020 7593 5393

Information about regulating the teaching profession and the process for dealing with serious teacher misconduct.

Published 12 October 2021