The schools adjudicator’s admission referral decision about Ashlawn School.

Applies to England

Documents

REF3885: Ashlawn School

PDF, 170KB, 10 pages

Details

Decision reference: REF3885

Type of decision: referral of admission arrangements – do not conform

School type: academy

School phase: secondary

Local authority: Warwickshire County Council

Admission authority: academy trust

Becoming a childminder and running your business
Resources
Find out how to register with Ofsted as a childminder, and what you wi
Ernest Bevin College: 12 October 2021
Resources
The schools adjudicatorâ€™s admission variation decision about Ernest
Higher Technical Qualifications: provider delivery toolkit
Resources
This toolkit is designed to support providers in their delivery of Hig

Published 13 October 2021