The schools adjudicator’s admission variation decision about Holy Cross Roman Catholic Primary School.

Applies to England

Documents

VAR2186 and VAR2187 Holy Cross Roman Catholic Primary School

PDF, 127KB, 7 pages

Details

Decision reference: VAR2186 and VAR2187

Type of decision: approved

School type: voluntary aided

School phase: primary

Local authority: Bristol City Council

Admission authority: governing board

Published 13 October 2021