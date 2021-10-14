Ofsted's Chief Inspector writes about the findings from the latest inspection of Oakhill Secure Training Centre, along with findings from recent visits.

Applies to England

Documents

Letter from Amanda Spielman to the Secretary of State for Justice about Oakhill Secure Training Centre

PDF, 179KB, 4 pages

Details

This letter was sent from Amanda Spielman to Rt Hon Dominic Raab MP and sets out the intention to invoke the urgent notification process for Oakhill Secure Training Centre.

It also provides a summary of findings from inspections and visits since February 2017.

Published 14 October 2021