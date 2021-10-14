Use our new toolkit to design apprenticeship programmes that will have a positive effect on social mobility and socio-economic diversity & inclusion.

Apprenticeships that work for all: A practical toolkit for employers, training providers and apprenticeship practitioners

Our new toolkit is designed to provide employers, training providers and apprenticeship practitioners with tailored guidance on developing inclusive apprenticeship programmes that fulfil their potential as tools of social mobility.

The document points employers to guidance that will help them to:

  • ensure talented and skilled job seekers from disadvantaged backgrounds are not overlooked
  • increase the socio-economic diversity of their apprenticeship intake
  • support all apprentices to complete their qualification, regardless of socio-economic background
Published 14 October 2021