The schools adjudicator’s admission variation decision about Wadham School.

Applies to England

Documents

VAR2171: Wadham School

PDF, 207KB, 10 pages

Details

Decision reference: VAR2171

Type of decision: variation to admission – approved

School type: voluntary controlled

School phase: secondary

Local authority: Somerset County Council

Admission authority: local authority

Widening participation in higher education: 2021
Resources
Annual statistics on young people's participation in higher education,
Guidance: Toolkit: Apprenticeships that work for all
Resources
Use our new toolkit to design apprenticeship programmes that will have
Updating your student finance details
Resources
Guidance for students on how to update your personal, uni, college and

Published 14 October 2021