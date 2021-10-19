Construction Industry Training Board (CITB) annual report and accounts for the year ending 31 March 2021.

Applies to England, Scotland and Wales

Documents

CITB Annual Report and Accounts 2020-21

PDF, 969KB, 103 pages

Details

This annual report sets out the activities and achievements of the CITB from April 2020 to March 2021.

Published 19 October 2021
Last updated 19 October 2021 + show all updates

  1. First published.

