A summary of attendance in education settings up to 14 October 2021.

Applies to England

Documents

Attendance in education and early years settings during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak: 23 March 2020 to 14 October 2021

https://explore-education-statistics.service.gov.uk/find-statistics/attendance-in-education-and-early-years-settings-during-the-coronavirus-covid-19-outbreak/2021-week-42

Details

The data on Explore Education Statistics shows attendance in education settings since Monday 23 March 2020, and in early years settings since Thursday 16 April 2020. The summary explains the responses for a set time frame.

The data is collected from a daily education settings status form and a monthly local authority early years survey.

Previously published data on attendance in education and early years settings during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is also available.

Published 19 October 2021