Training materials on the Prevent duty and implementing IT policies in higher education.

Applies to England and Wales

Documents

The Prevent Duty and ICT in higher education (HE): PowerPoint presentation

MS Powerpoint Presentation, 1.03MB

The Prevent Duty and ICT in higher education (HE): trainer’s notes

HTML

The Prevent Duty and ICT in higher education (HE): guidance on effective policies to manage risk

HTML

Details

These materials can be used to provide training for:

  • Prevent teams
  • IT staff
  • data protection officers
  • security managers

The Prevent statutory guidance refers to the role IT policies play in the effective implementation of the Prevent duty.

These training materials will help HE institutions understand:

  • acceptable use policies (AUPs) and the need to have them make specific reference to the statutory duty
  • how institutions should consider the use of filters as part of their overall strategy to prevent people being drawn into terrorism
  • the need for clear policies and procedures for students and staff working on sensitive or extremism-related research
Published 20 October 2021