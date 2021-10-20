Funding values for colleges, training organisations and employers with an adult education budget, apprenticeship, advanced learner loan or traineeship contract for 2021 to 2022

Applies to England

Details

Allocation / contract values data 2021 to 2022

The funding year contract values provide maximum contract value information as at October 2021 for colleges, training organisations and employers that have a contract for 2021 to 2022. It excludes contract values where the agency is discussing current delivery performance.

Published 20 October 2021