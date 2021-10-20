Latest information and actions from the Education and Skills Funding Agency for academies, schools, colleges, local authorities and further education providers.

Applies to England

ESFA Update further education: 20 October 2021

ESFA Update academies: 20 October 2021

ESFA Update local authorities: 20 October 2021

Funding allocations to training providers: 2021 to 2022
Funding values for colleges, training organisations and employers with
Industry placements: capacity and delivery fund (CDF) for providers delivering in the 2022 to 2023 academic year
Information for 16 to 19 providers delivering CDF industry placements
Review of the adoption support fund COVID-19 scheme
Report on findings from a review of the Department for Education (DfE)

Items for further education

Reminder16 to 18 traineeship delivery market entry opportunity
Informationfinal funding claim for 2020 to 2021
Information16 to 19 and adult revenue funding allocations for 2021 to 2022
Informationthe Prevent duty self-assessment tool for further education providers

Items for academies

Informationguide to submitting your audited financial statements
Informationacademies accounts return 2020/21 guidance and resources
Informationschool-led tutoring calculation tool
Informationa recording of the latest academy finance professionals “Power Hour” is available
Informationis your school looking to replace or renew its heating system – you could save time and money
Informationjoin our Legal Services webinar and find out how you could save time and money
ReminderBehaviour Hubs Lead school application window open until 31 October
Reminderit’s Charity Fraud Awareness Week

Items for local authorities

ReminderBehaviour Hubs Lead school application window open until 31 October
Informationfinal funding claim for 2020 to 2021
Informationis your school looking to replace or renew its heating system – you could save time and money
Informationjoin our Services webinar and find out how you could save time and money
Published 20 October 2021