Research report for the process evaluation of Skills Bootcamps wave 1.

Applies to England

Documents

Skills Bootcamps process evaluation of wave 1

Ref: ISBN 978-1-83870-291-5, DFE-RR1150PDF, 565KB, 87 pages

Details

This process evaluation was commissioned to track the implementation of wave 1 of the Skills Bootcamps.

The evaluation includes qualitative interviews with a range of stakeholders, a survey of learners and analysis of management information.

This process evaluation has delivered useful findings which highlight the successes and challenges of the first wave of the Skills Bootcamps programme. This will inform how the programme can be more effectively implemented in further Bootcamp provision.

Published 21 October 2021